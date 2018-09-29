Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Tampa Bay RHP Andrew Kittredge three games and N.Y. Yankees LHP CC Sabathia five games for their actions during Thursday’s game.

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Mann from Nashville (PCL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled 3B Jung Ho Kang from Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Muhammad Wilkerson on injured reserve. Signed CB Tony Brown from the practice squad and DL Deon Simon to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned D Michal Cajkovsky and Roland McKeown, G Alex Nedeljkovic and Fs Janne Kuokkanen, Saku Maenalanen, Nicolas Roy, Patrick Brown and Greg McKegg to Charlotte (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned F Denis Gurianov to Texas (AHL). Recalled G Colton Point from Texas.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Riley Sutter to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed G Will King.

