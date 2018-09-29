Saturday’s Sports Transactions

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Tampa Bay RHP Andrew Kittredge three games and N.Y. Yankees LHP CC Sabathia five games for their actions during Thursday’s game.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Mann from Nashville (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled 3B Jung Ho Kang from Indianapolis (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Muhammad Wilkerson on injured reserve. Signed CB Tony Brown from the practice squad and DL Deon Simon to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Corey Coleman from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned D Michal Cajkovsky and Roland McKeown, G Alex Nedeljkovic and Fs Janne Kuokkanen, Saku Maenalanen, Nicolas Roy, Patrick Brown and Greg McKegg to Charlotte (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned F Denis Gurianov to Texas (AHL). Recalled G Colton Point from Texas.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Patrik Rybar and D Jake Chelios to Grand Rapids (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Riley Sutter to a three-year, entry-level contract.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned Fs Radovan Bondra and Connor Moynihan and D Neil Manning to Indy (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned G Martin Ouellette to Orlando (ECHL).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Alex Sakellaropoulos from a tryout agreement.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Danny Moynihan.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed G Dave Desander to a tryout agreement.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Radoslav Illo and G Ben Halford to tryout agreements.
READING ROYALS — Signed G Will King.
USA SWIMMING — Elected Chris Brearton, Natalie Coughlin Hall, Maya DiRado, Dr. Cecil Gordon, Jeanette Skow, Davis Tarwater, Jay Thomas, Tom Ugast and Robert Vincent to the board of directors.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.