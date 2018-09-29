Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Tampa Bay RHP Andrew Kittredge three games and N.Y. Yankees LHP CC Sabathia five games for their actions during Thursday’s game.

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Mann from Nashville (PCL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled 3B Jung Ho Kang from Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Eric Lee from the practice squad. Waived OL Andrew Donnal.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Muhammad Wilkerson on injured reserve. Signed CB Tony Brown from the practice squad and DL Deon Simon to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Corey Coleman from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned D Michal Cajkovsky and Roland McKeown, G Alex Nedeljkovic and Fs Janne Kuokkanen, Saku Maenalanen, Nicolas Roy, Patrick Brown and Greg McKegg to Charlotte (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned F Denis Gurianov to Texas (AHL). Recalled G Colton Point from Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Patrik Rybar and D Jake Chelios to Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Riley Sutter to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned Fs Radovan Bondra and Connor Moynihan and D Neil Manning to Indy (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned G Martin Ouellette to Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Alex Sakellaropoulos from a tryout agreement.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Danny Moynihan.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed G Dave Desander to a tryout agreement.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Radoslav Illo and G Ben Halford to tryout agreements.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Will King.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Elected Chris Brearton, Natalie Coughlin Hall, Maya DiRado, Dr. Cecil Gordon, Jeanette Skow, Davis Tarwater, Jay Thomas, Tom Ugast and Robert Vincent to the board of directors.

