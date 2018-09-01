Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

September 1, 2018 4:00 am
 
7 min read
Share       

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

DRAG RACING
11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, finals, at Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, finals, at Indianapolis

GOLF
11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, final round, at Boston

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement
1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, final round, at Boston

HORSE RACING
4 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live, Hopeful Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Atlanta

4 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Oakland

8 p.m.

MLB — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York —

Tuesday, Sept. 4
GOLF
9 p.m.

GOLF — Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s Open Division and Masters championship, at Thackerville, Okla.

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Angels at Texas

10 p.m.

MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Oakland

SOCCER
10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women, International friendly, United States vs. Chile, at San Jose, Calif.

TENNIS
Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York

WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 5 (if necessary), Washington at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ESPNEWS & NBA — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 5 (if necessary), Phoenix at Seattle —

Wednesday, Sept. 5
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.

NBCSN — AVP Pro Tour: Gold Series, The Championships, finals, at Chicago (taped)

CYCLING
1 p.m.

NBCSN — Vuelta a Espana, Stage 11, from Mombuey to the Ribeira Sacra area in Luintra, Spain (same-day tape)

GOLF
9 p.m.

GOLF — Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s and Women’s finals, at Thackerville, Okla.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLB — Kansas City at Cleveland

7:30 p.m.

MLB — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers

TENNIS
Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York —

Thursday, Sept. 6
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Washington

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at Philadelphia

SOCCER
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. France, at Munich

TENNIS
7 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, women’s semifinals, at New York

WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Finals (best-of 5 series), Game 1, teams TBA —

Friday, Sept. 7
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBA — 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Springfield, Mass.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TCU at SMU

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

MLB — Houston at Boston

SOCCER
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League, Italy vs. Poland, at Bologna, Italy

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Brazil, at East Rutherford, N.J.

10 p.m.

LIFE – NWSL, Seattle at Portland

TENNIS
Noon

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, men’s doubles championship, at New York

4 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, men’s semifinals, at New York —

Saturday, Sept. 8
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, practice, at Indianapolis

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lilly Diabetes 250, qualifying, at Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, final practice, at Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lilly Diabetes 250, at Indianapolis

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, qualifying, at Indianapolis

BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter, for the vacant WBC World welterweight title; Yordenis Ugas vs. Cesar Barrionuevo, 10, welterweights, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

9:45 p.m.

HBO — Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Felipe Orucuta, junior bantamweights; Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title; Kazuto Ioka vs. McWilliams Arroyo, junior bantamweights, at Inglewood, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon

ABC or ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at USF

ABC or ESPN2 — Arizona at Houston

BTN — New Mexico at Wisconsin

BTN — E. Michigan at Purdue

CBSSN — Liberty at Army

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Duke at Northwestern

FS1 — W. Michigan at Michigan

SEC — Nevada at Vanderbilt

1 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Colorado at Nebraska

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

CBS — Georgia at South Carolina

CBSSN — Memphis at Navy

NBC — Ball St. at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Arkansas St. at Alabama

ESPNU — North Carolina at East Carolina

4 p.m.

FSN — Lamar at Texas Tech

SEC — E. Tennessee St. at Tennessee

5 p.m.

FOX — Iowa St. at Iowa

7 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Game TBA

ESPNU — Game TBA

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Virginia at Indiana

BTN — W. Illinois at Illinois

CBSSN — Arkansas at Colorado St.

ESPNEWS — Utah at N. Illinois

FS1 — Fresno St. at Minnesota

SEC — Kentucky at Florida

8 p.m.

ABC — Penn St. at Pittsburgh

FSN — S. Alabama at Oklahoma St.

8:30 p.m.

FOX — Southern Cal at Stanford

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 or ESPNU — UConn at Boise St.

ESPN2 or ESPNU — California at BYU

10:45 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan St. at Arizona St.

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, third round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF- PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLB — Miami at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Boston

7 p.m.

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Washington

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional Coverage, New York Yankees at Seattle, Atlanta at Oakland

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

FX – UFC 228, prelims, at Dallas

SOCCER
8:50 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Northern Ireland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, at Belfast, Northern Ireland

RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — English Premiership, Wasps vs. Exeter (same-day tape)

TENNIS
4 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, women’s championship, at New York —

Sunday, Sept. 9
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, at Indianapolis

5 p.m.

FS1 — IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, America’s Tire 250, at Salinas, Calif.

CYCLING
11 p.m.

NBCSN — Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15, from Ribera de Arriba to Lagos de Covadonga, Spain (same-day tape)

GOLF
6 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, final round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Washington

8 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage, Buffalo at Baltimore, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Cincinnati at Indianapolis or Houston at New England

FOX — Regional coverage, Tennessee at Miami, San Francisco at Minnesota, Tampa Bay at New Orleans or Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional coverage, Washington at Arizona, Dallas at Carolina or Seattle at Denver

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

RODEO
4 p.m.

CBS — PBR Bull Riding, PFIWESTERN.com Invitational, at Springfield, Mo. (taped)

RUNNING
Noon

NBC — New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, at New York

SOCCER
11:50 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Bulgaria vs. Norway, at Sofia, Bulgaria

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Cyprus vs. Slovenia, at Nicosia, Cyprus

TENNIS
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, women’s doubles championship, at New York

4 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, men’s championship, at New York

TRACK & FIELD
1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — IAAF, Continental Cup, at Ostrava, Czech Republic (same-day tape)

WNBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.

ABC — Finals (best-of 5 series), Game 2, teams TBA

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech