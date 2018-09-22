Listen Live Sports

School head resigns over comment about black quarterbacks

September 22, 2018 12:40 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A white Texas school superintendent who posted online that “You can’t count on a black quarterback” in reference to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has resigned.

In a letter Saturday to the Onalaska Independent School District board, Lynn Redden says his comment posted earlier in the week on the Houston Chronicle’s Facebook page was “wrong and inappropriate.”

He also apologizes to Watson, who is black, and points out that Watson could have criticized him for his comment but instead “chose peace and positivity.”

Redden had criticized Watson for letting the clock run down before completing a pass in a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

Redden’s comment prompted the school board to convene a special meeting Saturday.

