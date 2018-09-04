Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Scotland qualifies for Women’s World Cup for first time

September 4, 2018 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Scotland qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time with a 2-1 victory over Albania on Tuesday.

Jane Ross scored the second goal that sealed top spot for Scotland in European qualifying Group 2 above Switzerland.

Germany, Norway and Sweden also qualified on Tuesday for the finals next year.

Fifteen of the 24 slots have been filled for the June 7-July 7 tournament in France.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

France was also the host when Scotland’s men last qualified for a major tournament, going out in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech