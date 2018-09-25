Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SDSU running back Washington out with broken collarbone

September 25, 2018 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State says junior running back Juwan Washington has a broken collarbone and is expected to be out for six weeks.

Washington was hurt in Saturday night’s home overtime victory against Eastern Michigan. The Aztecs (3-1) are off Saturday before opening Mountain West Conference play at Boise State on Oct. 6.

Washington has 560 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries. The Aztecs were hoping he’d follow D.J. Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny as a 2,000-yard rusher.

His replacement, sophomore Chase Jasmin, has 244 yards and one score on 43 carries.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Washington also sat out most of the fourth quarter of a home win against Arizona State on Sept. 15. He said he was “banged up a little bit” after carrying 27 times for 138 yards and a score.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech