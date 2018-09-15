SE Missouri tops S. Illinois 48-44 in wild “Wheel” war

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Daniel Santacaterina hit Austin Crump on a 14-yard scoring pass with 25 seconds left, Marquis Terry ran for 311 yards and four touchdowns to set school and conference single-game rushing records, and Southeast Missouri State beat Southern Illinois 48-44 in Saturday’s annual “War for the Wheel” rivalry game that saw 10 lead changes.

Trailing 44-41 and facing third-and-5, Santacaterina hit Crump on an out pattern and he dove into the end zone for the win. SEMO’s defense batted down a Hail Mary on SIU’s next possession to wrest possession of the authentic ship’s wheel trophy from their rivals 45 miles away across the Mississippi River.

Terry’s 311 yards on 30 carries set Ohio Valley Conference and school single-game rushing records, topping Eastern Illinois’ Isaiah Johnson’s 236 yards against Murray State in 2017. Terry scored on a 74-yard run set up by an interception, a 23-yarder set up by a fumble recovery, and his 10-yard TD run with 4:25 left put the Redhawks (2-1) up 41-37.

Sam Straub, 27-of-43 for 338 yards with two passing TDs, a scoring run and three interceptions, hit Raphael Leonard on an 8-yard TD pass with 1:52 left for a 44-41 Salukis (1-2) lead, but Crump’s game-winning catch capped SEMO’s next drive. Leonard had a career-high 11 catches for 172 yards.

Santacaterina was 18-of-31 for 179 yards with an interception and a 7-yard TD pass to Crump in the first quarter.

The schools first started playing each other in 1909, but branded the rivalry game the “War for the Wheel” last year.

