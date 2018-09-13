Seahawks-Bears Capsule

SEATTLE (0-1) at CHICAGO (0-1)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Bears by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seattle 0-0-1, Chicago 1-0

SERIES RECORD — Seattle leads 11-6

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Bears 26-0, Sept. 27, 2015

LAST WEEK – Seahawks lost to Broncos 27-24; Bears lost to Packers 24-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 21, Bears No. 22

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (30), PASS (14).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (26), PASS (29).

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (9), PASS (26).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (5), PASS (26).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks are 23-9 in Monday night games, including 11-game win streak snapped by Atlanta last November. … Seattle had 16 rushing attempts — 14 by running backs — last week. … Seahawks were 2 of 12 on third downs in opener. … Coach Pete Carroll needs two victories to tie Mike Holmgren’s club-record 90, counting regular season and postseason. Carroll has 79 regular-season wins, seven shy of Holmgren’s franchise mark. … QB Russell Wilson threw for 298 yards, three TDs last week. Wilson needs one win to tie Matt Hasselbeck as Seahawks’ winningest starting QB with 74 victories counting playoffs. He needs five to tie Dave Krieg’s franchise regular-season record of 70. … Seattle’s top WR Doug Baldwin likely to miss next few games after suffering MCL injury in right knee during opener. … WR Brandon Marshall played for Chicago from 2012-14, will be facing former team for second straight week. Marshall’s only other game at Soldier Field as visitor was Nov. 25, 2007 with Denver. … Will Dissly had 105 yards receiving, one TD last week, making him first tight end with at least 100 yards, one TD in NFL debut. … Bears are playing in prime time again after gut-wrenching loss at Green Bay on Sunday night. Blew 20-point lead in coach Matt Nagy’s debut even though Aaron Rodgers was hobbled by knee injury. … OLB Khalil Mack plays at Soldier Field for first time since blockbuster trade from Oakland on Sept. 1. Two-time All-Pro had strip-sack that led to turnover and 27-yard interception return for TD against backup DeShone Kizer in opener. … Rookie LB Roquan Smith sacked Kizer on first career play. No. 8 overall pick was in for eight snaps. … QB Mitchell Trubisky struggled at key moments last week, finishing 23 of 35 for 171 yards with 77.2 passer rating. … WR Allen Robinson had team-leading 61 yards receiving in Bears debut. … Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher will be inducted into Bears Ring of Excellence at halftime. … Fantasy tip: Marshall probably would love nothing more than big game against former team. And with Baldwin hurt, he could emerge as Wilson’s No. 1 target.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

