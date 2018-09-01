Listen Live Sports

Seahawks get Daniels from Colts in exchange for Johnson

September 1, 2018 4:38 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have traded wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the Indianapolis Colts for tight end Darrell Daniels.

Johnson was a borderline player to make Seattle’s roster in competition for one of the final wide receiver spots. He had three catches for 44 yards in the preseason. Last year as a rookie with Philadelphia, Johnson appeared in 10 games and had five receptions. He was acquired in the offseason as part of the trade that sent Michael Bennett to Philadelphia.

It will be a return home for Daniels, who played at Washington. Daniels was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent before the 2017 season and appeared in 12 games. Daniels also played occasionally at fullback with the Colts and that versatility could be important for Seattle.

