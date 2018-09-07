Seahawks have yet to make decision on activating Earl Thomas

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have not yet decided whether safety Earl Thomas will be added to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s season opener in Denver.

Coach Pete Carroll said a decision would come Saturday. Carroll wanted to see how Thomas came out of the final day of practice in his first week back with the team following a contentious holdout.

“He had a good week. He was solid all week long,” Carroll said. “He was fired up and studying and working hard at it and he had a good week.”

Thomas held out from Seattle’s offseason program and training camp, only reporting to the team Wednesday. Thomas was seeking a contract extension or a trade while looking to secure his long-term future.

Advertisement

He declined to speak with the media Friday, saying through a team spokesman that his Instagram post about his return stands as his statement. In the post, Thomas wrote, “The disrespect has been noted and will not be forgotten.”

The Seahawks could also have a developing situation at cornerback after expected starter Dontae Johnson suffered a groin injury in practice and was listed as questionable.

If Johnson can’t play, Seattle may start rookie Tre Flowers, a converted safety.

“Really, he’s done everything right. He’s given himself a great chance,” Carroll said of Flowers. “It’s a great accomplishment just for him to be here right now at this time, playing for us throughout the preseason. I’m fired up for him. He’s ready. It’s not like the first guy we’ve ever started in case he has to start this game. We’ve started some young guys before.”

Seattle also ruled out right guard D.J. Fluker with a hamstring injury. Veteran J.R. Sweezy will get the start.

Carroll did provide a bit of good news for his defense by saying defensive end Dion Jordan would play, although the number of plays may be limited. Jordan missed all of training camp with a lower leg injury and was activated from the physically unable to perform list last weekend when Seattle reached the 53-man roster limit.

Jordan could be a major boost for Seattle’s pass rush, one of the major concerns going into the season. In limited action last season, Jordan had four sacks in the final five games after not playing since the 2014 regular season due to suspensions and injuries.

“Everybody’s really fired up for him. He’s done a marvelous job,” Carroll said. “He’s had a lot of setbacks that he’s had to deal with, and he’s come through and he’s ready to play football.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.