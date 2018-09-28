Listen Live Sports

Sean Lee, Maliek Collins ruled out for Cowboys against Lions

September 28, 2018 7:37 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has been ruled out Sunday against Detroit because of a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins will be sidelined for a second straight week by a knee injury.

Lee’s absence means he will have missed at least one game because of injury in eight of his nine NFL seasons. The only exception was Lee’s All-Pro season of 2016 when he sat out a meaningless finale against Philadelphia after the Cowboys had clinched the NFC East title.

Hamstring issues sidelined Lee for five games last season. He was on the injury report with a hamstring problem before last week’s 24-13 loss to Seattle, then injured the other hamstring in the game.

Collins has battled injuries throughout his three-year career, but these are the first two games he has missed.

Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick is out again as he recovers from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a condition that affects the nerves. He hasn’t played this season.

