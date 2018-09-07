Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Services set for Amway founder and Magic owner Richard DeVos

September 7, 2018 8:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A private funeral service has been scheduled for billionaire Richard DeVos , the co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway, owner of the NBA’s Orlando Magic and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Details of next Thursday’s invitation-only services at LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids were announced Friday, a day after his death. Others will be able to watch a simulcast at the city’s DeVos Place convention center.

Family spokesman Nick Wasmiller has said DeVos died at his western Michigan home due to complications from an infection. He was 92.

DeVos was born in Grand Rapids. He served as Amway’s president until 1993 and bought the Magic in 1991.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

DeVos and his late wife, Helen, also donated to Christian churches and ministries and various other causes through their Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech