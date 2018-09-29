Listen Live Sports

Sevilla fans injured after railing collapse at stadium

September 29, 2018 3:12 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — A few dozen Sevilla fans celebrating a goal fell onto the pitch after a railing collapsed in a Spanish league match on Saturday.

The game between Sevilla and Eibar at Ipurua Stadium was temporarily stopped and medical staff entered the field to attend to the fans. Some were carried away on stretchers, although local media said no serious injuries were immediately reported.

The railing behind one of the goals broke as fans pressed forward following a 59th-minute penalty kick converted by Ever Banega. The Sevilla supporters toppled on top of each other as nearby players looked in awe.

The railing was about two meters (six feet) from the ground.

The match, won by Sevilla 3-1, was delayed for more than five minutes.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

