Sharks-Flames Sum

San Jose 4 1 0—5 Calgary 1 4 2—7

First Period_1, San Jose, Goodrow (Ryan), 11:07. 2, San Jose, Chartier (Merkley, Labanc), 12:18 (pp). 3, Calgary, Gaudreau (Kulak, Monahan), 12:56. 4, San Jose, Radil, 13:04. 5, San Jose, Letunov (Radil, Praplan), 16:18.

Second Period_6, Calgary, Phillips (Lazar, Gawdin), 7:05. 7, Calgary, Monahan, 9:47. 8, Calgary, Tkachuk (Prout, Backlund), 12:38. 9, San Jose, Chmelevski (Meier), 15:44. 10, Calgary, Gaudreau (Frolik, Hanifin), 19:50.

Third Period_11, Calgary, Bennett (Kylington, Frolik), 5:33. 12, Calgary, Czarnik (Backlund, Tkachuk), 18:46.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-13-4_29. Calgary 9-12-9_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Calgary 0 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 0-0-0 (20 shots-16 saves), Bibeau 0-0-0 (9-7). Calgary, Rittich 0-0-0 (18-14), Gillies 0-0-0 (11-10).

A_17,584 (19,289). T_2:29.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.