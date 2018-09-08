Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Shaw scores 3 TDs; Kent State runs over Howard 54-14

September 8, 2018 7:53 pm
 
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jo-El Shaw ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns to help Kent State roll to a 54-14 victory over Howard on Saturday.

Kent State (1-1) surpassed 50 points for the first time since 2008 and has beaten Howard (0-2) in consecutive home openers.

Shaw scored on a 15-yard run following a blocked punt in the first quarter and had two scoring runs from inside the 4-yard line. Justin Rankin burst up the middle and ran untouched for 61 yards into the end zone to stretch the Kent State lead to 33-7 in the third quarter. Rankin, who led the Golden Flashes in yards rushing and receptions last season, finished with 147 yards on the ground and had a pair of catches for 22 yards.

Will Matthews and Woody Barrett also had touchdown runs for Kent State.

Caylin Newton was 11-of-25 passing for 159 yards and threw two, third-quarter touchdown passes for the Bison.

