Shields picks up rare road win as White Sox beat Orioles 8-6

BALTIMORE (AP) — James Shields picked up his first road victory since opening day and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 on a soggy Friday night.

Ryan Cordell earned his first career hit with a homer in the eighth that provided a key insurance run. Omar Narvaez and Avisail Garcia also homered for the White Sox, who won for just the second time in nine games.

Shields (7-16) leads the majors in losses but was sharp against Baltimore. He allowed two runs and four hits with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings. Shields had gone winless in his 12 previous road appearances.

Chicago left-hander Aaron Bummer started the seventh and loaded the bases. Ian Hamilton entered with one out and allowed a two-run single to pinch-hitter Corban Joseph that pulled Baltimore to within 7-4. A fielding error by second baseman Yoan Moncada let another run to score before Adam Jones hit a sacrifice fly.

Jace Fry contained the Orioles down with a scoreless eighth, setting up Nate Jones to pick up his fifth save.

Luis Ortiz (0-1), obtained in the Jonathan Schoop trade with Milwaukee on July 31, made his first major league start for Baltimore and threw 1 2/3 innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury. He allowed three runs (one earned) and four hits with a walk.

Trey Mancini hit a pair of homers for the Orioles and has 23 on the season.

Chicago got on the board in the first on a two-out, RBI single by Daniel Palka.

A triple by Nicky Delmonico and an infield single by Moncada increased the lead to 3-0 and Ortiz left a batter later. Moncada finsihed with three hits

Mancini hit a solo shot in the second off Shields, who has allowed 31 homers on the season, second in the majors behind the Orioles’ Dylan Bundy.

Narvaez answered in third with a two-run shot off Jimmy Yacabonis. Mancini hit another solo homer in the fourth that pulled Baltimore to within 5-2.

Yacabonis allowed a two-run shot to Garcia in the fifth and exited two batters later.

MOVES

Orioles: LHP Donnie Hart and RHP Evan Phillips were recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: INF Matt Davidson (sore legs) was available after missing the last three games. “If you look at the construction of my lineup, it’s kind of hard for me to use him right now, but he’s doing good,” manager Rick Renteria said.

Orioles: INF Steve Wilkerson has been dealing with a hamstring issue but could return to the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday. He was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 5.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (5-9, 4.22 ERA) has allowed just four earned runs with 29 strikeouts over his last four starts.

Orioles: Rookie Yefry Ramirez (1-5, 5.94 ERA) is making his first major league start since Aug. 19, when he allowed seven runs and seven hits over three innings in an 8-0 loss to Cleveland.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.