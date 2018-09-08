Simmons in on 5 TDs; South Dakota beats N. Colorado 43-28

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Austin Simmons threw for 462 yards and four touchdown passes, and ran for another score, as South Dakota held off Northern Colorado for a 43-28 victory on Saturday.

The Coyotes (1-1) rebounded from its 27-24 loss at Kansas State for its 16th consecutive home-opening win and 40th opener at the DakotaDome.

Simmons threw all four TD passes in the first half, each to a different receiver, as South Dakota jumped out to a 34-14 halftime lead. Northern Colorado (0-2) rallied back in the fourth quarter when Jacob Knipp threw two touchdown passes to make it 34-28.

But Simmons answered with a 60-yard pass to Shamar Jackson and capped the drive racing into the corner of the endzone from the 2-yard line, stretching the Coyotes’ lead to 40-28 with 5:19 remaining. The Bears fumbled the ball away on the ensuing kickoff.

Simmons was 31-of-40 passing and ran for 80 yards on eight carries. Jackson had seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Trystn Ducker had four receptions for 131 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown catch off a screen pass.

Knipp was 26 of 35 for 331 yards passing and finished with three touchdowns.

