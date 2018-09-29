Listen Live Sports

Smith has 4 TDs; Campbell cruises past North Alabama 30-7

September 29, 2018 10:03 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Campbell to a 30-7 victory over North Alabama on Saturday night.

Campbell (4-1) scored on three of its first four drives, and is off to its best start since 2008.

The Camels build a 23-0 lead in the first quarter. Smith connected with Aaron Blockmon and Caleb Snead, and ran for a 22-yard touchdown. North Alabama quarterback Christian Lopez couldn’t secure the ball on an errant shotgun snap, and was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Smith threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Zach Roderick late in the third quarter. Smith finished 16-of-24 passing for 163 yards, and carried the ball 15 times for 115 yards.

Damon Cox ran for 95 yards and a touchdown for North Alabama (3-2).

