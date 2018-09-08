Listen Live Sports

Smith leads Louisiana Tech in a 54-17 rout of Southern U.

September 8, 2018
 
RUSTON, La. (AP) — J’Mar Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Jaqwis Dancy ran for two more as Louisiana Tech ran up more than 600 yards of offense to rout Southern 54-17 on Saturday night.

Louisiana Tech celebrated 50 years in Joe Aillet Stadium in the home opener.

The Bulldogs (2-0) scored on their first three possessions of the game, putting together drives of 79-, 36- and 94 yards. Only a second-quarter fumble kept them from scoring on all six first-half possessions.

Smith completed 24 of 37 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns. He carried five times for 54 yards, including a 19-yard dash around the right side for a first-quarter touchdown. Three quarterbacks combined to complete 27 of 42 passes for 427 yards.

Dancy had five carries for 67 yards and the Bulldogs ground game produced 186 yards on 33 carries.

John Lampley was 17 of 24 for 179 yards and a touchdown for Southern (0-2).

