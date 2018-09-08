Listen Live Sports

Smith, Terry score late to give SE Missouri a 40-21 victory

September 8, 2018 5:34 pm
 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Zack Smith took advantage of his only carry of the day, running for a 73-yard touchdown late in the game to secure Southeast Missouri’s 40-21 victory over Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Santacaterina threw for 191 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score for Southeast Missouri (1-1).

Marquis Terry rushed for 202 yards on 16 carries with one score. He broke for a 95-yard touchdown run late in the fourth for the final score.

Dayton (1-1) took a 21-20 lead early in the final quarter when Tucker Yinger ran it in from the 34. It was all SE Missouri after that as Santacaterina hit Kristian Wilkerson on an 18-yard scoring strike and the two long runs by Smith and Terry sealed the win.

Aaron Alston blocked a punt deep in Dayton territory that the Redhawks recovered and two plays later Santacaterina ran a quarterback draw from the 9 to give the Redhawks a 13-7 halftime advantage.

Jack Cook threw for 281 yards with a touchdown for Dayton.

