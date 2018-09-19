Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Carolina trustees OK $21 million in stadium upgrades

September 19, 2018 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina trustees have approved $21 million worth of improvements for Williams-Brice Stadium scheduled for completion before the 2020 season.

School leaders approved the project Wednesday.

Most of the renovations are in areas given up by the football program after their move to the programs new $50 million football operations building after this season.

The improvements will largely be premium seating areas and new space to host football recruits. The plan calls for loge seating on one end of the field and a ground-level club area just a few feet away from where the Gamecocks enter the field.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Club space will also be created from what has been the coaches’ office building at the stadium.

The stadium seats 80,250 people.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech