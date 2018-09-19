South Carolina trustees OK $21 million in stadium upgrades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina trustees have approved $21 million worth of improvements for Williams-Brice Stadium scheduled for completion before the 2020 season.

School leaders approved the project Wednesday.

Most of the renovations are in areas given up by the football program after their move to the programs new $50 million football operations building after this season.

The improvements will largely be premium seating areas and new space to host football recruits. The plan calls for loge seating on one end of the field and a ground-level club area just a few feet away from where the Gamecocks enter the field.

Club space will also be created from what has been the coaches’ office building at the stadium.

The stadium seats 80,250 people.

