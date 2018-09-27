Listen Live Sports

Stars-Avalanche Sum

September 27, 2018
 
Dallas 0 1 2—3
Colorado 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Colorado, Lewis (Kaut, Kamenev), 13:08 (pp).

Second Period_2, Dallas, Hintz (Honka, Shore), 0:55 (pp).

Third Period_3, Dallas, Pitlick (Gurianov, Dickinson), 4:24. 4, Dallas, Honka (Hanley, Dowling), 9:46.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 4-14-9_27. Colorado 9-8-5_22.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Colorado 1 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 0-0-0 (22 shots-21 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 0-0-0 (27-24).

T_2:36.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.

