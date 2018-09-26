Stars-Avalanche Sums

Dallas 0 1 2—3 Colorado 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Colorado, Lewis 1 (Kaut, Kamenev), 13:08 (pp). Penalties_Condra, DAL, (tripping), 11:24; Zadorov, COL, (cross checking), 20:00.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Shore, Honka), 0:55 (pp). Penalties_Polak, DAL, (holding), 4:20; Nemeth, COL, (tripping), 8:04; Dickinson, DAL, (cross checking), 15:45; Pitlick, DAL, (high sticking), 20:00.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Pitlick 1 (Dickinson, Gurianov), 4:24. 4, Dallas, Honka 1 (Dowling, Hanley), 9:46. Penalties_Smith, DAL, Misconduct (misconduct), 8:49; Bass, COL, Misconduct (misconduct), 8:49; Kamenev, COL, (tripping), 15:22.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 4-14-9_27. Colorado 9-8-5_22.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Colorado 1 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 1-0-0 (22 shots-21 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 0-1-0 (27-24).

T_2:36.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.

