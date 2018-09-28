Stars-Blues Sum

Dallas 0 0 1—1 St. Louis 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, O’Reilly 1 (Schwartz, Tarasenko), 0:31.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Schwartz 1 (Schenn), 1:30. 3, Dallas, Comeau 1 (Janmark, Spezza), 18:03. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (Schwartz, Allen), 19:53.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 4-11-7_22. St. Louis 14-4-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Bow 0-1-0 (25 shots-23 saves). St. Louis, Allen 1-0-0 (22-21).

A_17,363 (19,150). T_2:31.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.

