Stars-Blues Sums

Dallas 0 0 1—1 St. Louis 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Heiskanen, DAL, (tripping), 1:12; Bayreuther, DAL, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 11:33; Faksa, DAL, (boarding), 13:21; Spezza, DAL, (tripping), 17:01.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, O’Reilly 1 (Schwartz, Tarasenko), 0:31. Penalties_Faksa, DAL, (high sticking), 3:12; Edmundson, STL, (roughing), 5:32.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Schwartz 1 (Schenn), 1:30. 3, Dallas, Comeau 1 (Janmark, Spezza), 18:03. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (Schwartz, Allen), 19:53. Penalties_Maroon, STL, (slashing), 3:42; Perron, STL, (holding), 9:06; Lindell, DAL, (holding), 12:03.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 4-11-7_22. St. Louis 14-4-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Bow 0-1-0 (25 shots-23 saves). St. Louis, Allen 1-0-0 (22-21).

A_17,363 (19,150). T_2:31.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.

