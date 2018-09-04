Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

State Farm reaches naming rights deal for Cardinals stadium

September 4, 2018 12:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ home field is changing its name to State Farm Stadium.

The team announced Tuesday that it has reached an 18-year naming rights deal with the insurance giant. The facility has been known as University of Phoenix Stadium since it opened in 2006.

Team President Michael Bidwill said most of the branding changes at the stadium will be completed in time for Sunday’s season opener against the Washington Redskins.

In addition to Cardinals home games and the Fiesta Bowl, the stadium has been host to two Super Bowls and a men’s college basketball Final Four. The Super Bowl is to return in 2023 and the Final Four in 2024.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Cardinals said University of Phoenix will remain connected to the team as its official education partner.

___

More AP NFL: http://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech