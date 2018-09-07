Statistics after 16 games

|
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Siemian
|349
|206
|59.0
|2285
|6.55
|12
|3.4
|14
|4.0
|44
|73.3
|Osweiler
|172
|96
|55.8
|1088
|6.33
|5
|2.9
|5
|2.9
|54t
|72.5
|Lynch
|45
|30
|66.7
|295
|6.56
|2
|4.4
|3
|6.7
|30
|72.0
|TEAM
|566
|332
|58.7
|3668
|6.48
|19
|3.4
|22
|3.9
|54t
|73.0
|OPPONENTS
|491
|294
|59.9
|3385
|6.89
|29
|5.9
|10
|2.0
|64t
|91.0
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|C.Anderson
|245
|1007
|4.1
|40
|3
|Booker
|79
|299
|3.8
|26
|1
|Charles
|69
|296
|4.3
|19
|1
|Siemian
|31
|127
|4.1
|15
|1
|Osweiler
|14
|64
|4.6
|18t
|1
|Lynch
|5
|30
|6.0
|11
|0
|Henderson
|7
|13
|1.9
|5
|0
|Janovich
|6
|12
|2.0
|4
|1
|McKenzie
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|457
|1852
|4.1
|40
|8
|OPPONENTS
|428
|1430
|3.3
|47
|9
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|De.Thomas
|83
|949
|11.4
|40
|5
|Sanders
|47
|555
|11.8
|38
|2
|Booker
|30
|275
|9.2
|29
|0
|Fowler
|29
|350
|12.1
|29
|3
|C.Anderson
|28
|224
|8.0
|25
|1
|Charles
|23
|129
|5.6
|20
|0
|Latimer
|19
|287
|15.1
|32
|2
|Derby
|19
|224
|11.8
|29
|2
|Green
|14
|191
|13.6
|44
|1
|Taylor
|13
|142
|10.9
|30
|0
|Heuerman
|9
|142
|15.8
|54t
|2
|Traylor
|8
|100
|12.5
|34
|0
|Janovich
|4
|35
|8.8
|16
|0
|McKenzie
|4
|29
|7.2
|14
|0
|Henderson
|2
|36
|18.0
|29t
|1
|Sharp
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|332
|3668
|11.0
|54t
|19
|OPPONENTS
|294
|3385
|11.5
|64t
|29
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Stewart
|3
|33
|11.0
|24
|0
|Simmons
|2
|65
|32.5
|65t
|1
|C.Harris
|2
|36
|18.0
|23
|0
|Talib
|1
|103
|103.0
|103t
|1
|Parks
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Roby
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|237
|23.7
|103t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|22
|443
|20.1
|101
|2
|SACKS
|NO.
|Miller
|10.0
|S.Harris
|5.5
|Barrett
|4.0
|Marshall
|3.0
|Gotsis
|2.0
|Wolfe
|2.0
|D.Peko
|1.0
|Davis
|1.0
|Ray
|1.0
|Roby
|1.0
|Simmons
|1.0
|Walker
|1.0
|Kerr
|0.5
|TEAM
|33.0
|OPPONENTS
|52.0
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Dixon
|73
|3331
|46.9
|42.4
|23
|60
|2
|McManus
|1
|26
|26.0
|26.0
|1
|26
|0
|TEAM
|76
|3357
|45.4
|41.1
|24
|60
|2
|OPPONENTS
|88
|4080
|46.9
|41.7
|32
|77
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McKenzie
|21
|7
|183
|8.7
|44
|0
|Taylor
|11
|14
|103
|9.4
|24
|0
|Sharp
|5
|1
|55
|11.0
|16
|0
|Sanders
|2
|0
|-2
|-1.0
|3
|0
|Fowler
|1
|0
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Langley
|1
|0
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|TEAM
|41
|22
|351
|8.6
|44
|0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|23
|258
|8.6
|65t
|1
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Booker
|14
|276
|19.7
|28
|0
|Latimer
|8
|190
|23.8
|36
|0
|Langley
|6
|183
|30.5
|61
|0
|McKenzie
|3
|50
|16.7
|21
|0
|Henderson
|2
|59
|29.5
|32
|0
|Janovich
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|TEAM
|34
|768
|22.6
|61
|0
|OPPONENTS
|22
|497
|22.6
|103t
|1
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Z.Anderson
|0
|1
|0
|C.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|Barrett
|0
|1
|0
|Booker
|2
|0
|1
|Charles
|2
|0
|0
|Derby
|1
|0
|0
|Fowler
|1
|0
|1
|Garcia
|0
|0
|1
|Gotsis
|0
|1
|0
|Latimer
|1
|0
|1
|Lynch
|2
|0
|1
|Marshall
|0
|1
|0
|McKenzie
|6
|0
|3
|Miller
|0
|1
|0
|Osweiler
|2
|0
|0
|Paradis
|1
|0
|1
|D.Peko
|0
|1
|0
|Roby
|0
|1
|0
|Siemian
|5
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1
|0
|1
|De.Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|26
|7
|11
|OPPONENTS
|13
|18
|12
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|59
|66
|81
|83
|0
|289
|OPPONENTS
|77
|143
|66
|96
|0
|382
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|PTS
|McManus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|27
|24
|32
|53
|0
|99
|De.Thomas
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|C.Anderson
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Fowler
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Latimer
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Derby
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Heuerman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Sanders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Osweiler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Z.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Booker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Charles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Green
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Henderson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Janovich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Siemian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Simmons
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Talib
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|31
|8
|19
|4
|27
|27
|24
|32
|53
|0
|289
|OPPONENTS
|44
|9
|29
|6
|42
|44
|24
|27
|56
|2
|382
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Brandon McManus
|0/
|0
|6/
|8
|11/12
|4/
|6
|3/
|6
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|8
|11/12
|4/
|6
|3/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|8/
|8
|5/
|6
|6/
|8
|5/
|5
