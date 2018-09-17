STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (154)
|2-0
|3970
|1
|2. James Madison (2)
|2-1
|3744
|2
|3. South Dakota State
|2-0
|3602
|3
|4. North Carolina A&T (3)
|3-0
|3280
|5
|5. Sam Houston State
|1-1
|3217
|4
|6. Eastern Washington
|2-1
|3097
|6
|7. Kennesaw State
|2-1
|2931
|7
|8. Wofford
|2-1
|2673
|8
|9. Samford
|1-2
|2557
|9
|10. Villanova
|2-1
|2436
|12
|11. Weber State
|2-1
|2332
|10
|12. Jacksonville State
|1-1
|2026
|13
|13. Nicholls
|1-2
|1959
|11
|14. Elon
|1-1
|1842
|15
|15. Montana
|2-1
|1819
|14
|16. McNeese
|3-0
|1471
|16
|17. Maine
|2-0
|1388
|22
|18. Central Arkansas
|2-1
|1305
|17
|19. Illinois State
|2-0
|1110
|19
|20. Northern Arizona
|1-2
|845
|18
|21. Northern Iowa
|0-2
|761
|21
|22. South Dakota
|1-2
|730
|23
|23. UC Davis
|2-1
|617
|NR
|24. Stony Brook
|2-1
|498
|24
|25. Rhode Island
|2-1
|358
|NR
Other Receiving Votes: Austin Peay 225, Colgate 184, Delaware 154, Yale 115, New Hampshire 88, Sacramento State 71, Furman 39, Montana State 36, Richmond 33, Butler 27, Monmouth 17, Tennessee State 16, North Alabama 14, Western Illinois 13, San Diego 13, Idaho 11, Prairie View A&M 11, Chattanooga 10, North Dakota 9, Southern Utah 8, Southeastern Louisiana 7, Southern Illinois 5, Lehigh 4, Western Carolina 2, Northwestern State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Howard 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.