STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 22, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (152) 3-0 3872 1 2. James Madison (3) 3-1 3708 2 3. South Dakota State 2-0 3516 3 4. Kennesaw State 3-1 3261 5 5. Eastern Washington 3-1 3187 6 6. Weber State 3-1 3027 7 7. Wofford 2-1 2836 8 8. Jacksonville State 2-1 2471 10 9. Illinois State 3-0 2447 16 10. McNeese 3-1 2279 9 11. Elon 2-1 2249 12 12. N.C. A&T 3-1 2091 4 13. Villanova 3-1 1814 15 13. Central Arkansas 2-1 1814 14 15. Nicholls 2-2 1759 18 16. Maine 2-1 1701 13 17. Montana 3-1 1321 19 18. Stony Brook 3-1 1214 20 19. UC Davis 3-1 1154 21 20. Chattanooga 4-0 913 NR 21. Sam Houston State 1-2 861 11 22. Rhode Island 2-1 685 23 23. Northern Iowa 1-2 413 25 24. Colgate 3-0 403 NR 25. Towson 2-1 284 NR

Others: Montana State 229, South Dakota 203, Samford 171, Princeton 88, North Dakota 61, Missouri State 56, Western Illinois 49, Harvard 30, Idaho State 28, Sacramento State 26, Tennessee State 25, Northern Arizona 22, Dartmouth 22, Delaware 21, Austin Peay 14, Yale 13, Richmond 7, ETSU 6, Mercer 5, Southeastern Louisiana 5, Prairie View A&M 4, Sacred Heart 4, Western Carolina 3, Howard 2, Eastern Kentucky 1.

