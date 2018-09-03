STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the 2018 STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 3, points and preseason rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (157)
|1-0
|3997
|1
|2. James Madison (1)
|0-1
|3700
|2
|3. South Dakota State
|0-0
|3619
|3
|4. Sam Houston State
|0-0
|3410
|4
|5. North Carolina A&T (2)
|2-0
|3103
|14
|6. Eastern Washington
|1-0
|2930
|9
|7. Kennesaw State
|0-1
|2807
|5
|8. Wofford
|1-0
|2637
|10
|9. Samford
|1-0
|2398
|11
|10. Weber State
|0-1
|2388
|8
|11. Nicholls
|1-0
|2297
|18
|12. Villanova
|1-0
|2169
|19
|13. Jacksonville State
|0-1
|2116
|6
|14. Montana
|1-0
|1716
|24
|15. Elon
|0-1
|1586
|12
|16. McNeese
|1-0
|1493
|17
|17. Central Arkansas
|0-1
|1253
|16
|18. Northern Arizona
|1-0
|1142
|NR
|19. Illinois State
|1-0
|974
|21
|20. New Hampshire
|0-1
|964
|7
|21. UNI
|0-1
|921
|13
|22. Maine
|1-0
|563
|NR
|23. South Dakota
|0-1
|538
|NR
|24. Stony Brook
|0-1
|433
|20
|25. Furman
|0-1
|432
|23
Others receiving votes: UC Davis (417), Delaware (361), Austin Peay (343), Rhode Island (178), Montana State (169), Yale (141), Sacramento State (136), San Diego (117), Grambling State (94), Southern Utah (67), Colgate (50), Richmond (44), Western Illinois (42), Butler (42), North Alabama (33), North Dakota (28), Tennessee State (22), Lehigh (21), Youngstown State (21), Western Carolina (16), Prairie View A&M (16), Southeastern Louisiana (10), Chattanooga (9), Monmouth (8), Southern Illinois (5), Howard (5), Idaho (4), Alabama State (3), Central Connecticut State (3), Fordham (2), Harvard (1), Duquesne (1).
