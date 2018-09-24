Listen Live Sports

Steelers OL DeCastro, Gilbert inactive vs. Buccaneers

September 24, 2018
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are without All-Pro guard David DeCastro and right tackle Marcus Gilbert for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DeCastro is out for the second straight week while recovering from a fractured right hand suffered during Pittsburgh’s Week 1 tie against Cleveland.

B.J. Finney is starting in DeCastro’s place. Matt Feiler is replacing Gilbert, who had been listed as doubtful with a hamstring issue.

Defensive tackles Beau Allen (foot) and Vita Vea (calf) are inactive for the Bucs.

The list of inactive players:

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, S Marcus Allen, S Morgan Burnett, G David DeCastro, T Marcus Gilbert, WR Justin Hunter, DE L.T. Walton.

Buccaneers: WR Justin Watson, CB Marcus Williams, RB Ronald Jones II, DT Vita Vea, DT Beau Allen, G Alex Cappa, OL Michael Liedtke.

