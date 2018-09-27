Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Step forward? Packers’ Rodgers returns for midweek practice

September 27, 2018 4:45 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ injured left knee has apparently improved to the point where he can take part in a midweek practice.

Rodgers was limited in practice on Thursday as Green Bay prepares to face the Buffalo Bills this weekend. It is the first time that the quarterback would take part in a midweek practice since getting hurt during the season-opening win over the Chicago Bears.

The Packers usually practice on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with Thursday being the most intensive day of preparation. Rodgers missed midweek practices the previous two weeks to focus on rehab, while returning for the team’s lighter practices on Saturday.

The Packers were plagued by inconsistent play in a 31-17 loss to Washington last week, including drops, a fumble and penalties.

Jimmy Graham also returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday. Coach Mike McCarthy said the veteran tight end was given a “maintenance” day on Wednesday, when he was listed as missing practice with a knee injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

