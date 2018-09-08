Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stetson sets program records in 63-21 win over NAIA Waldorf

September 8, 2018 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Colin McGovern threw three touchdown passes to Donald Parham, Jareem Westcott rushed for three more scores and Stetson took a school-record setting 63-28 victory over NAIA member Waldorf 63-21 on Saturday night.

The Hatters (2-0) also set modern program records with nine touchdowns and 570 yards of offense. Stetson reinstated football in 2013 after a 57-year absence.

Parham, who had 165 yards receiving on five catches, and Westcott also tied program records with their three scores each. Matt Taft rushed for 128 yards and a score while McGovern was 10-of-13 passing for 208 yards.

Parham caught a slant over the middle and went 66 yards for a 35-7 lead with Westcott’s 5-yard score making it 42-7 at halftime. In the first minute of the second half, Parham snagged a pass between two defenders then spun away from another Warrior in going 33 yards for a 49-7 lead.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hilton Joseph threw two touchdown passes for Waldorf (0-3) but was intercepted three times.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech