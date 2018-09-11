Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steve Yzerman stepping down as Lightning GM

September 11, 2018 4:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s front office shake-up (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik announced that Steve Yzerman is moving on to a new role in the organization with longtime assistant Julien BriseBois taking over as general manager.

Yzerman says he’s becoming a senior adviser to BriseBois and the remainder of the front office. At a news conference at Amalie Arena, Yzerman says the decision allows him to spend more time with his family and that BriseBois is “more than ready” to succeed him.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Yzerman, who oversaw the Lightning for an eight-year tenure that included a trip to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, added he looks forward to working under BriseBois.

___

1:40 p.m.

In a stunning turn of events on the eve of training camp, Steve Yzerman is stepping down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning after building them into a perennial contender.

A person with knowledge of the move said Tuesday that Yzerman is leaving his post and will be replaced immediately by longtime assistant Julien BriseBois. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced Yzerman’s decision. The team was expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday.

Yzerman’s move comes days before the Lightning open training camp following a trip to the Eastern Conference final. Yzerman spent the past eight seasons as Tampa Bay’s GM, a tenure that included five playoff appearances, three trips to the conference final and an appearance in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech