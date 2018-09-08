Listen Live Sports

Stony Brook blows big lead then storms to 50-21 win

September 8, 2018 9:56 pm
 
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Stony Brook surrendered a 20-point lead but rode big defensive plays by Casey Williams, Demarcus Miller and EJ Fineran to a 50-21 victory over Bryant on Saturday night.

Trailing 20-0, Bryant (1-1) scored three touchdowns to take a one-point lead with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter.

Joe Carbone then found Donald Liotine in the flat and Liotine turned it into a 24-yard touchdown to regain the lead. A few minutes later, defensive lineman Williams blocked a punt and rumbled 12 yards for the score before the FCS-ranked Seawolves (1-1) added 16 points in the fourth quarter with Miller capping it with a 95-yard pick-6 on the game’s final play. Fineran had a 79-yard pick-6 in the first half.

Jordan Gowins rushed for 146 yards and Liotine 107 for the Seawolves, who only outgained the Bulldogs 426-413 in total yards.

Brenden Femiano had 106 yards rushing for Bryant and Price Wilson threw for two TDs but also two pick-6s.

