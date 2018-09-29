Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Story’s late TD run lifts Davidson over Valparaiso 40-35

September 29, 2018 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — William Wicks ran for 178 yards and a touchdown and James Story bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out with 56 seconds left to lift Davidson to a 40-35 victory over Valparaiso in the Crusaders’ Pioneer Football League opener on Saturday.

Wesley Dugger added 91 rushing yards and two TDs for the Wildcats (4-1, 1-1), who finished with 379 yards on the ground one week after piling up an FCS-record 685 rushing yards in a 91-61 win over Guilford.

Wicks ripped off a 36-yard TD run, Dugger scored on a 1-yard plunge and Tyler Phelps connected with Hunter Louthan for a 15-yard scoring strike all in the second quarter as the Wildcats pulled away from a 14-all first-quarter tie for a 34-21 halftime advantage.

The Crusaders (0-4, 0-1) pulled within 34-28 in the third quarter on Jimmy Seewald’s 16-yard TD pass to Jean Rene, who also hauled in a 16-yard scoring strike in the first quarter. Chris Duncan capped an eight-play, 82-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run to give Valpo a 35-34 lead with 3:55 remaining.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

But Phelps directed a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by Story’s TD to secure the win.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry