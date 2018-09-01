Listen Live Sports

Sturgis edges Aguayo to be Chargers’ kicker; C Pulley waived

September 1, 2018 5:11 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Sturgis has won the Los Angeles Chargers’ kicker competition, beating out Roberto Aguayo in the final roster cuts.

The Chargers also waived former starting center Spencer Pulley on Saturday.

After employing four kickers last season, the Chargers are turning to Sturgis to solidify a tumultuous position. He was the Philadelphia Eagles’ kicker to start last season before he injured his hip in September and went on injured reserve.

Sturgis won a close competition with Aguayo, the former second-round pick by Tampa Bay.

Pulley started all 16 games at center last season, but the Chargers signed Mike Pouncey as a free agent in March. Fifth-round pick Scott Quessenberry could back up Pouncey.

The Chargers also placed receiver Artavis Scott on injured reserve.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

