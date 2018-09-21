Listen Live Sports

Stuttgart again fails to score in draw with Duesseldorf

September 21, 2018 5:03 pm
 
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart again failed to score Friday in a 0-0 draw against promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga.

Former Germany goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler was on form for Stuttgart, producing a fine reflex reaction to deny a deflected effort from American midfielder Alfredo Morales late on, having already done well to stop the visitors taking the lead.

Stuttgart’s main problems are at the other end of the pitch. It was the fourth match in five competitive games that the side had failed to score.

The result increases the pressure on coach Tayfun Korkut after claiming just two points from the opening four league games. Stuttgart’s first-round loss in the German Cup has added to the sense of unease.

