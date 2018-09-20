Listen Live Sports

Suit: ‘Street Outlaws: Memphis’ producers encouraged fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has filed a lawsuit saying producers of a reality television show about drag racing encouraged violence between him and the host.

WTVF-TV reported Wednesday that Chad and Genny Larkin filed the federal lawsuit against Discovery Inc., Pilgrim Media Group and “Street Outlaws: Memphis” host Johnathan Day.

Genny Larkin says a producer instructed a cameraman “to get in there and get a better shot” instead of intervening during the fight between her husband and Day and another man.

She says her husband nearly died. The lawsuit says the show in February aired a scene of Chad Larkin’s bloody face and edited the episode to portray him as the aggressor.

Discovery Channel declined to comment. The report didn’t include comments from the other defendants.

