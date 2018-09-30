Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sun Devils beat Beavers for Edwards’ first Pac-12 win

September 30, 2018 2:30 am
 
4 min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Add Eno Benjamin to the list of running backs that have very big nights against Oregon State’s creaky run defense.

And for Benjamin, it was a record-breaker.

The sophomore from Wylie, Texas, rushed for a school record 312 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns as Arizona State beat Oregon State 52-24 on Saturday night, giving coach Herm Edwards his first Pac-12 victory.

“He made a bunch of explosive plays tonight,” Edwards said. “It was fun to watch him go.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Benjamin scored on runs of 44, 47 and 10 yards and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Benjamin spent most of his freshman season watching Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage.

“I really learned from them,” Benjamin said. “I think last year really set me up for something like this.”

Freshman Jermar Jefferson gained 254 yards on 31 attempts and scored twice for Oregon State (1-4, 0-2), becoming the third Beaver in school history to top 200 yards in a game twice in a season.

Benjamin broke the school’s single-game record of 250 yards rushing set by Ben Malone against Oregon State in 1973. Saturday’s performance was No. 8 on the Pac-12 list.

“He reminds me a little bit of Curtis Martin,” Edwards said, “about the same stature, doesn’t look like he can break tackles, but he does.”

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

The Beavers’ beleaguered defense gave up a second big game in a row on the ground. Arizona’s J.J. Taylor rushed for 284 yards at Oregon State last week.

“The largest topic is just tackling,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said. “We just got to get guys on the ground. We had plenty of opportunity at the line of scrimmage, we had a couple on the back field. We got to improve in that area. I don’t know how to say it. We have to finish the deal to get a guy down.”

Oregon State safety Jalen Moore said missed tackles led to Benjamin’s big night.

“Congratulations to him but I felt like we have seen better backs than that,” he said.

The Sun Devils (3-2, 1-1) jumped to a 17-0 lead.

Benjamin scored Arizona State’s first touchdown with a 44-yard run and, on the first play of the second quarter, caught the TD pass from Manny Wilkins.

When Benjamin broke a couple of would-be tackles and raced 47 yards for his, and Arizona State’s, third touchdown of the night, the Sun Devils were up 24-3 and appeared headed for a rout.

But the Beavers have shown this season they can move the ball and scored a pair of touchdowns on Jefferson’s runs of 11 and 27 yards to cut the Arizona State lead to 24-17 with 1:02 left in the half.

That was plenty of time for the Sun Devils, who needed just 48 seconds to go 75 yards in seven plays. Wilkins threw 19 yards to Kyle Williams for the score with 14 seconds left and Arizona State led 31-17 at the break.

Benjamin rushed for 187 yards in 15 carries, the most yards in a half in school history. Woody Green gained 171 yards in a half against Wyoming in 1973.

After Arizona State stretched the lead to 38-17 with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, Jefferson’s 45-yard run set up a fourth-down, 2-yard pass from Conor Blount to Noah Togiai cut it to 38-24.

On their next possession, Wilkins was stopped on a fourth-and-1 play at the Oregon State 40. The Beavers drove downfield and had it fourth-and-goal at the 1. A false start penalty pushed the Beavers back and Blount’s pass fell incomplete.

Benjamin did most of the work again as Arizona State rolled downfield for his 10-yard touchdown run that made it 45-24.

Blount played the entire game at quarterback as Jake Luton missed his second straight game with a high ankle sprain. The Beavers ran their road losing streak to 22 games.

Edwards said Wilkins played despite being “a little under the weather.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: The Beavers’ run defense was as bad as advertised and it will be a problem all season long. But the Beavers have a big-play runner of their own in Jefferson. Hard to see much success for this team though under the first-year coach Smith.

Arizona State: The missed tackles of his defense will give Edwards plenty to talk about with his team in the coming week but it was some kind of night for Benjamin, regardless of who the team was playing.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: hosts Washington State next Saturday.

Arizona State: is at Colorado next Saturday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Resource Center

Resource Center

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

Resource Center

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Resource Center

Rob Davies

ROB DAVIES – CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER – VION

Mr. Rob Davies is ViON’s Executive Vice President of Operations responsible for ViON's Solution Development, Cloud and Infrastructure-as-a-Services offerings, Professional Services, Managed Services, and Support Services.

Josh Epstein

JOSH EPSTEIN – CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER - KAMINARIO

Mr. Josh Epstein has over 20 years’ experience in technology marketing and strategy roles. At Kaminario, Josh is responsible for developing the company’s brand, driving global marketing programs, and telling the Kaminario story.

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Blog Updates

Magazines

Fall 2017 Edition

This edition provides a glimpse into the many different missions and programs of the U.S. federal government. It also presents insights and actionable recommendations from those in public management research.

Video

Download Now

Expert Edition: Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation

Resource Center

Resource Center

Resource Center

Your Host

Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Sundays @ 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Wednesdays @ 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Wednesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host Gigi Schumm

Women of Washington host Gigi Schumm welcomes Washington's most ambitious and influential female executives - role models for the next generation - to share their life lessons and secrets to success.

Contact Gigi via email at gigischumm@gmail.com or producer Steff Thomas at sthomas@federalnewsnetwork.com

Subscribe to Women of Washington’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Host Allen Scott

Host Allen Scott

Ready To Prime was created to provide a road map for those interested in going after a piece of the small business pie but still unsure of the correct path to take. The program is part news, part information but all small business.

Columbia Technology Partners (CTP) is a management IT company specializing in systems integration, security, mobile and cloud development. Fort Mead has been our primary place of performance but we’re always looking to grow. Contact us at www.ctp-web.com. CTP is a service disabled veteran woman owned small business based in Columbia, Maryland.

Mondays @ 1 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Tuesdays @ 11 a.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Mondays @ Noon

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

ASK THE CIO

THURSDAYS 10 A.M. & 2 P.M.

Each week, Jason Miller interviews federal agency chief information officers about directives, challenges and successes.
Subscribe at PodcastOne or iTunes.

On DoD

WEDNESDAYS, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Each week, Defense Reporter Jared Serbu speaks with the managers of the federal government's largest department. Subscribe at PodcastOne or iTunes.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

CYBER CHAT

Cyber Chat with Sean Kelley is a monthly show featuring interviews with experts in IT and Information Security discussing the latest trends and hottest cyber topics and challenges impacting the federal community. Subscribe on iTunes or PodcastOne.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Oct 05, 2018 Close Change YTD
L Income 20.0563 -0.0269 2.96%
L 2020 27.6844 -0.0567 3.52%
L 2030 31.9098 -0.1291 4.96%
L 2040 34.8584 -0.1692 5.50%
L 2050 20.2513 -0.1124 5.99%
G Fund 15.8766 0.0013 2.12%
F Fund 17.6786 -0.0324 (1.48%)
C Fund 41.1805 -0.2268 10.54%
S Fund 51.9960 -0.4544 10.85%
I Fund 29.8166 -0.2238 (1.06%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 The CyberMaryland Conference 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard lays wreath at grave of former president

Today in History

1888: Washington Monument opens to the public