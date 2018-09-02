Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone one game and fine him an undisclosed fine for his actions during an Aug. 31 game against Detroit.

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Yohander Mendez from Round Rock (PCL).

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced the extension of their player development contract with the Houston Astros through the 2020 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed OL Blaine Clausell off waivers from Carolina, DT Garrison Smith off waivers from Atlanta and OL Jeremy Vujnovich off waivers from Indianapolis. Signed DE Zach Moore. Waived-injured DE Vontarrius Dora and S A.J. Howard. Released OL Evan Boehm and OL Will Holden. Signed OL Will House, DE Alec James, QB Charles Kanoff, FB Elijhaa Penny, DT Pasoni Tasini, WR Jalen Tolliver and TE Andrew Vollert to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed G Randin Crecelius, RB Gus Edwards, DE-LB Myles Humphrey, G Nico Siragusa, RB De’Lance Turner, TE Darren Waller, WR-KR Tim White and FB Christopher Ezeala to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed P Corey Bojorquez off waivers from New England and CB Ryan Lewis off waivers from Baltimore. Released P Colton Schmidt.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Moritz Böhringer, DT Andrew Brown, HB Quinton Flowers, HB Jordan Franks, CB C.J. Goodwin, C Brad Lundblade, OT Kent Perkins, CB KeiVarae Russell, WR Kermit Whitfield and LB Chris Worley to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DL Carl Davis off waivers from Baltimore, DL Ifeadi Odenigbo off waivers from Minnesota, OL Aaron Neary off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, DB Tavierre Thomas off waivers from Arizona and LB Tanner Vallejo off waivers from Buffalo. Waived OL Austin Reiter, DL Jamie Meder, DL Carl Nassib, LB Jermaine Grace and DB Jeremiah McKinnon.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed QB Kevin Hogan off waivers from Washington. Waived QB Paxton Lynch.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed OL Andrew Donnal off waivers from Baltimore) and CB Dee Virgin off waivers from Houston. Waived C Leo Koloamatangi and OT Brian Mihalik. Signed DE Alex Barrett, CB Mike Ford, WR Chris Lacy, S Rolan Milligan, QB Jake Rudock, LB Darnell Sankey and OT Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Joel Bouagnon, C Austin Davis, LB Kendall Donnerson, FB Joe Kerridge, DL Tyler Lancaster, DL James Looney, LB Greer Martini and G-OT Adam Pankey to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed RB Buddy Howell off waivers from Miami, CB Natrell Jamerson off waivers from New orleans and S A.J. Moore off waivers from New England. Signed LB Davin Bellamy, CB Andre Chachere, C-G Kyle Fuller, OT Roderick Johnson, NT Darius Kilgo, TE Matt Lengel, G-T Chad Slade and WR Jester Weah to the practice squad. Waived S Kurtis Drummond, RB Troymaine Pope and TE MyCole Pruitt.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed S Corey Moore off waivers from Houston and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad off waivers from New Orleans. Waived DE Ryan Delaire and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Tanner Lee, CB Quenton Meeks, RB Brandon Wilds, CB Dee Delaney, LB Nick DeLuca, TE David Grinnage, DL Lyndon Johnson, WR Allen Lazard, OL KC McDermott and CB C.J. Reavis to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed S Ron Parker. Placed S Daniel Sorensen on injured reserve. Claimed OL Ike Boettger off waivers from Buffalo. Released Matt McGloin. Signed QB Chase Litton, WRs Josh Crockett and Gehrig Dieter; DBs Arrion Springs, D’Montre Wade and Leon McQuay; OL Jimmy Murray and Ryan Hunter; LB Rob McCray and DT Dee Liner to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed TE Antonio Gates to a one-year contract. Claimed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee off waivers from Atlanta and NT T.Y. McGill off waivers from Kansas City. Waived QB Cardale Jones and LB Hayes Pullard. Signed DL Patrick Afriyie, WR Dylan Cantrell, S A.J. Hendy, LB D’Juan Hines, WR Andre Patton, DL Steve Richardson and OT Trent Scott to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed QB Luke Falk off waivers from Tennessee and WR Tanner McEvoy off waivers from New Orleans. Placed C Jake Brendel and LB Mike Hull on injured reserve. Released OT Sam Young. Signed G Isaac Asiata, WR Leonte Carroo, CB Jalen Davis, WR Isaiah Ford, C Connor Hilland, RB Jeremy Langford, DE CameronMalveaux, DT Jamiyus Pittman, LB Quentin Poling and DE Jonathan Woodard to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed P Matt Wile off waivers from Pittsburgh. Released P Ryan Quigley. Signed WR Jeff Badet, WR Chad Beebe, LB Reshard Cliett, DT Curtis Cothran, LB Garret Dooley, C Cornelius Edison, G Colby Gossett, OT Storm Norton and S Jack Tocho to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed WR Amara Darboh off waivers from Seattle and WR Chad Hansen off waivers from the New York Jets.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed DE Mario Edwards, Jr. and DB Antonio Hamilton off waivers from Oakland, WR Kaelin Clay off waivers from Buffalo, C Spencer Pulley off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers, DB Mike Jordan off waivers from Cleveland and DB Kamrin Moore off waivers from New Orleans. Terminated the contract of G John Jerry and DB William Gay. Waived QB Davis Webb, TE Jerell Adams, WR Hunter Sharp and DT Josh Banks. Signed LB Avery Moss, LB Calvin Munson, WR Alonzo Russell, WR Jawill Davis, TE Garrett Dickerson, DE Grant Haley, RB Jhurell Pressley and OT Victor Salako to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed LB D.J. Alexander off waivers from Seattle. Waived LB Joe Walker. Signed RB Josh Adams, CB De’Vante Bausby, LB Asantay Brown, TE Billy Brown, DT Winston Craig, WR Rashard Davis, DE Joe Ostman, CB Chandon Sullivan, C Jon Toth and WR Greg Ward to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Jerome Cunningham, RB Dalyn Dawkins, DB Joshua Kalu, OL Tyler Marz, LB Robert Spillane and DB Damon Webb to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Kapri Bibbs, WR Simmie Cobbs, Jr., TE Matt Flanagan, WR Darvin Kidsey, DB Kenny Ladler, LB Cassanova McKinzy, OT Timon Parris and DT JoJo Wicker to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Vegas D Nate Schmidt 20 games for violating the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

