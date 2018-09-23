Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

September 23, 2018 5:08 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled INF Edmundo Sosa from Memphis (PCL).

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned RW Brayden Burke, LW Adam Helewka, G Merrick Madsen and Cs Trevor Creek and Matteo Gennaro to Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned RWs Nick Caamano, Tony Calderone and Joel L’Esperance; Gs Philippe Desrosiers and Colton Point; D Ben Gleason, Niklas Hansson, Chris Martenet and Ondrej Vala; and LW Adam Mascherin to Texas (AHL). Released RWs Sam Laberge, Colin Markison and Robbie Payne; D Shane Hanna and LW James Phelan from their amateur tryouts.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned to D Alex Lintuniemi and F Zack Mitchell to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Agreed to terms F Paul Byron on a four-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Tanner Jeannot, Justin Kirkland, Zach Magwood, Tyler Moy, Carl Persson, Anthony Richard, Emil Pettersson and Yakov Trenin; D Frederic Allard, Filip Pyrochta, Jack Dougherty, Joonas Lyytinen and Alexandre Carrier; and Gr Miroslav Svoboda to Milwaukee (AHL). Released Fs Alex Overhardt, Jeremy Gregoire, Matt Lane and Mathieu Olivier; D Matt Donovan; and G Thomas McCollum from their professional tryout agreements.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Jocktan Chainey to Halifax (QMJHL) and G Akira Schmid to Lethbridge (WHL).

COLLEGE

VIRGINIA TECH — Dismissed junior DE Trevon Hill.

