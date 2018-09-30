Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with manager Ned Yost on a contract for next season.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced the resignation of manager Mike Scioscia.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed 1B Christian Walker on the 60-day DL. Reinstated RHP Shelby Miller from the 60-day DL.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Fired special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid. Promoted special teams assistant Dave Jackson to special teams coordinator.

Advertisement

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Vili Saarijarvi, G Harri Sateri and Fs David Pope, Givani Smith, Dominic Turgeon and Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released LW Jussi Jokinen from a professional tryout.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned Gs Brendan Halverson and Chris Nell to Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Brandon Crawley to Hartford.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned Fs Mitchell Stephens and Alexander Volkov and D Erik Cernak to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Mackenze Stewart to a professional tryout.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned Fs Drew Melanson and Jason Salvaggio to Maine (ECHL). Released D Derek Pratt and Scott Savage, G Connor LaCouvee and Fs Riley Bourbonnais, Alex Kile, Mike Marshall and Brady Vail from training camp tryouts and sent them to Maine.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released Fs Darby Llewellyn and Branden Troock and D Jack Stander from their tryout contracts and sent them to Atlanta (ECHL). Assigned F Alex Overhardt to Atlanta.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned D Kyle Rhodes and Dylan Bredo to Tulsa (ECHL). Released F Adam Pleskach, D Mike McKee and G Devin Williams from their professional tryout agreements. Released D Zach Todd from his amateur tryout agreement.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Re-signed D Craig Wyszomirski to a one-year contract.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.