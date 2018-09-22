Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Surgery called success for Allman Brothers’ Dickey Betts

September 22, 2018 10:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts has had successful surgery after slipping and hitting his head while playing with his dog in Florida.

The Dickey Betts website says the “Ramblin’ Man” and “Blue Sky” singer-songwriter and guitarist underwent surgery Friday to relieve swelling on his brain.

A statement posted Saturday on the website says Betts and his family said the “outpouring of support from all over the world has been overwhelming and amazing. We are so appreciative.”

Last month Betts suffered a mild stroke and had to cancel upcoming tour dates with his Dickey Betts Band, which includes his son, Duane Betts.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A few weeks ago longtime friend David Spero posted that Betts was responding well to treatment for the stroke and was “raring to go.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech