Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suspended LSU wide receiver arrested again

September 16, 2018 8:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis has been arrested for a second time on charges of beating his girlfriend.

Drake was arrested Sunday in East Baton Rouge Parrish on charges of battery and violation of protective orders.

An arrest warrant said there was evidence of two additional batteries since Davis was arrested on Aug. 17 and ordered to have no contact with the woman.

The warrant said a witness told police that Davis hit the woman in the eye on Saturday. The woman had a swollen eye but told police she did not know how she got it. The victim also told police that Davis pushed her last month when she was at his apartment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The LSU football team indefinitely suspended Davis after his first arrest.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech