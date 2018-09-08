Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Teen twins lead Denmark to World Amateur Team golf title

September 8, 2018 6:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBLIN (AP) — Identical 17-year-old twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard led Denmark to its first Eisenhower Trophy on Saturday in the World Amateur Team Championship at Carton House.

The Danes beat the United States by a stroke, finishing at 39-under 541.

Nicolai Hojgaard, the European Amateur champion, shot a 7-under 66 and brother Rasmus had a 67 for a team total of 13-under 133 on the O’Meara Course. Teammate John Axelsen had a non-counting 69.

“This is a dream come true for all of us,” Nicolai said. “I had a tough start to this tournament, so I was just trying to play some good rounds to help the team. I did that the last two rounds, so this is perfect. This is the biggest team event we could have won and to do it with Rasmus is perfect. But, also with John, John is a great friend and we are all having fun. This is just wonderful.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Texas freshman Cole Hammer led the U.S. with a 66, and Southern California senior Justin Suh shot 69.

Spain’s Alejandro Del Rey was the low individual scorer, closing with a 65 for 23-under 267 total.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech