Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texans put Kevin Johnson, Seantrel Henderson on IR

September 12, 2018 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans placed cornerback Kevin Johnson and right tackle Seantrel Henderson on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Henderson is out for the season after sustaining an ankle injury in the first quarter on Sunday which required surgery. Johnson got his second concussion this season and is designated to return, which means he could come back in eight weeks.

Houston signed free agent cornerback Shareece Wright to take Johnson’s spot on the roster and promoted tackle Roderick Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Johnson, who received his first concussion this season in a preseason game against San Francisco on Aug. 18, was a first-round pick in 2015, but has struggled with injuries in his four seasons with the Texans. He played in every game as a rookie, but missed 14 games combined over the next two seasons.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Henderson was in his first year with the Texans after spending the past four seasons in Buffalo.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech