Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas OL Patrick Hudson out of hospital after heat illness

September 13, 2018 12:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Hudson has been released from the hospital and returned to class a week after heat illness at practice sent him to intensive care.

A Texas spokesman said Hudson left the hospital Wednesday. There has been no announced timetable for him to return to football.

Hudson was rushed to the hospital on Sept. 8 after his body temperature rose too high and team medical staff couldn’t get it down to normal levels despite putting him in a cold-water bath. He was out of intensive care the next day. Texas said Hudson stayed in the hospital as doctors ran further tests. The school has declined to give details because of health privacy concerns.

Maryland lineman Jordan McNair died of heatstroke June 13 after he was overcome at practice two weeks earlier. Maryland placed coach DJ Durkin on leave and parted with its strength and conditioning coach.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Texas hosts No. 22 Southern California on Saturday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech