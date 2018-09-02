Thauvin saves Marseille after teammate Rami’s mistakes

PARIS (AP) — One World Cup winner saved Marseille after another almost gave victory away.

France winger Florian Thauvin came off the bench to equalize with a clinical finish and then set up a last-gasp goal in Marseille’s 3-2 win at Monaco on Sunday, after his former international teammate Adil Rami gifted Monaco the lead with two sloppy errors within five minutes.

Thauvin expertly picked out the run of substitute Valere Germain, who headed home his corner in the 90th minute. Germain did not celebrate against his former club, where he won the league title in 2017, but no doubt Rami was relieved.

Rami picked up a winners’ medal in Russia even though he did not play a single minute in France’s success, in a career which has seen Pamela Anderson’s boyfriend go from being an amateur footballer — who once earned a living as a gardener — to soccer’s ultimate honor.

Advertisement

With Marseille leading 1-0 thanks to Kostas Mitroglou’s bullet header in first-half injury time, Rami played a poor back pass which landed at the feet of Monaco striker Radamel Falcao. He skipped past goalkeeper Yohann Pele but saw his shot blocked by a defender. The loose ball fell to Youri Tielemans and the Belgian midfielder gleefully slotted in his first Monaco league goal in the 49th minute.

Five minutes later, Falcao was celebrating his 52nd goal in 79 league games for Monaco.

Rami tried to cut out a cross from the right, but instead scooped the ball into the path of the Colombia striker and he slammed the ball in.

Last season, Thauvin scored 22 league goals from the wing to make France’s World Cup squad, where he played a few minutes as a substitute in Russia.

He has already netted three goals in four games, and this was another fine finish as he coolly stroked home Japan right back Hiroki Sakai’s cut-back to the penalty spot in the 75th.

Marseille made amends for a 6-1 defeat at Monaco last season and moved into fifth place, while Monaco drifted down to 13th.

DEBUTS AND KISSES

Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman made his Marseille debut after joining from Roma, while German defender Benjamin Henrichs started for Monaco after a summer move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Henrichs was powerless to stop Marseille’s opener.

Mitroglou found space inside the penalty area and powerfully headed home Dimitri Payet’s curling cross from the right. Mitroglou was grateful to Payet’s accurate right foot, so much so he knelt down and kissed Payet’s right boot.

Since joining Marseille last season, Mitroglou has scored 10 league goals — four set up by Payet.

HEADS YOU WIN

Two first-half headers from corners helped sixth-placed Rennes beat Bordeaux 2-0.

Midfielder Benjamin Andre headed home former France midfielder Clement Grenier’s corner from the right after 12 minutes.

Four minutes later, defender Ramy Bensebaini headed in Benjamin Bourigeaud’s corner from the left.

Also Sunday, Saint-Etienne drew 0-0 at home to Amiens.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Jerome Pugmire on Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeromepugmire

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.